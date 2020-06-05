All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:56 AM

1211 Briarwood Dr

1211 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Briarwood Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property has been completely remodeled and updated, and it has very clean feel. The house is about 1,250 square feet with the added master suite. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. Fresh interior paint, new flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances including a gas range and microwave with vent-a-hood. Beautiful upgraded granite counter tops in the kitchen. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Ceiling fans with lights installed throughout the house. Large back yard with fencing all around. The monthly rent is $1,350 and a one month security deposit of $1,350 is required.

(RLNE5310662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Briarwood Dr have any available units?
1211 Briarwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Briarwood Dr have?
Some of 1211 Briarwood Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Briarwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Briarwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Briarwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Briarwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Briarwood Dr offer parking?
No, 1211 Briarwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Briarwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Briarwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Briarwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1211 Briarwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Briarwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1211 Briarwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Briarwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Briarwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

