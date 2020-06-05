1211 Briarwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- This 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property has been completely remodeled and updated, and it has very clean feel. The house is about 1,250 square feet with the added master suite. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. Fresh interior paint, new flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances including a gas range and microwave with vent-a-hood. Beautiful upgraded granite counter tops in the kitchen. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Ceiling fans with lights installed throughout the house. Large back yard with fencing all around. The monthly rent is $1,350 and a one month security deposit of $1,350 is required.



(RLNE5310662)