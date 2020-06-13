/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM
89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Melissa, TX
4307 Oak Bluff Road
4307 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
Move in available 6-15-2020. Wonderful 4 bedrooms plus a study(may use as dinner also). One story home with 2-car garage in family-friendly neighborhood with community amenities, club house and swimming pool.
3608 Spring Run Lane
3608 Spring Run Lane, Melissa, TX
Move in available after July 1st, 2020. A beautiful,warm,well maintained and family oriented house is ready for your family to move in. High ceiling at entry and all rooms with vaulted ceiling upstairs.
1109 Dickenson Drive
1109 Dickenson Drive, Melissa, TX
This spacious floorplan features a foyer that flows into a large formal dining room and into an open concept kitchen and huge living area that is prewired for surround sound with in wall speakers.
2916 Whispering Pine Boulevard
2916 Whispering Pine Boulevard, Melissa, TX
Big and spacious home with an open floor plan with amazing views of green space and a creek in the back. Enjoy the hardwood floors throughout the main living space and updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.
4202 Oak Bluff Road
4202 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN.
3007 Pinecrest Drive
3007 Pinecrest Drive, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2353 sqft
Bright Open Floorplan beautiful home feature 3 Bedr +study downstairs, 3 full Baths, Gameroom or 4th bedroom on 2nd floor with full bath and closet. Kitchen with Granite and new SS Appliances.
3004 Pinyon Place
3004 Pinyon Place, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1894 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Melissa, TX. Master bedroom with two guest bedrooms. Open kitchen overlooking large living room. Master bath complete with tub and large walk-in closet. Excellent new community.
3108 Whispering Pine Drive
3108 Whispering Pine Boulevard, Melissa, TX
Cozy home on a greenbelt with large backyard & creek lot. Granite countertops, convection oven, SS appliances, 42 inch cabinets. Ceramic tile in kitchen, living room & hallway. All 4 bedrooms are in upper floor. Study is in lower floor.
2406 Pheasant Run
2406 Pheasant Run, Melissa, TX
Lovely country style home sits on a huge lot of 10+ thousand square feets. A covered patio runs the entire length of the home - perfect for family gatherings.
405 Fisherman Trail
405 Fisherman Trail, Melissa, TX
Beautiful 1-story with 4-bedroom & 2 full baths home on a corner lot. Carpet free for easier cleaning and maintainance. Front bdrm with French doors could be office - has closet. Master bedroom separated fr secondary bdrms for privacy.
2206 Patriot
2206 Patriot Drive, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2129 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Highland built home located in Liberty subdivision. The home also features a office off of the family room. Liberty is a nice quite neighborhood and a great place to raise a family.
3511 Sequoia Lane
3511 Sequoia Ln, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2163 sqft
Built by Stonehollow Homes built in 2017 Backs to tree line and farm, no backyard neighbor. This home offers Real hand scraped hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, café hall, fam, and gameroom.
3510 Van Zandt Rd.
3510 Van Zandt Road, Melissa, TX
3510 Van Zandt Rd. Available 08/05/20 Melissa House for lease - Open floor plan. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom floorplan, nice sized backyard. Community pool and park area. No smokers, Pets Negotiable.
4012 Gray Wolf Drive
4012 Gray Wolf Dr, Melissa, TX
Welcome to this beautiful, almost like new home! The house has 4 bedrooms, with a great living area. The kitchen is nicely sized, has granite counter tops, and gas cooking top.
Results within 5 miles of Melissa
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
825 Mahogany Drive
825 Mahogany Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1828 sqft
Cute house on corner lot.
2822 Pecan Grove Drive
2822 Pecan Grove Drive, Anna, TX
Beautiful home with plenty of space for the entire family. Includes high end finishes in all areas of the house, including a gorgeous back yard with space for relaxation that is backed up to a perfect view of the green belt.
125 Charleston Drive
125 Charleston Drive, Anna, TX
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 dining areas. Featuring Anna ISD schools. The house has a nice covered patio with a beautiful farm view. The spacious yard is perfect for grilling and enjoying a barbecue with friends and family.
128 Tennyson Street
128 Tennyson Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Gorgeous house with huge backyard. Spacious kitchen with granite counters open to the living room. Great floor plan for entertaining. Living room includes an electric fireplace. Nestled in great neighborhood. No smokers. Pets negotiable.
1322 N Powell Parkway
1322 North Powell Parkway, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1980 sqft
CHARMING VINTAGE TWO STORY, 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms & walking distance from Anna Middle School.
308 Dogwood Drive
308 Dogwood Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1390 sqft
Beautiful Home in Anna! Three bedrooms and two full baths with a huge backyard! Close to schools, major highways for easy commute, restaurants and shops!
165 Ryan Street
165 Ryan St, Collin County, TX
Great 4 bedroom house Located just minutes from HWY 75 and McKinney, family-friendly amenity center featuring an expansive pool with splash pad.
806 Westfield Drive
806 Westfield Drive, Anna, TX
Beautiful landscaped must see home!!!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Flex-room that you can use as fourth bedroom, second family room or media room. Large eat in kitchen!! High ceilings with ceiling fans. This is a wonderful home for a family!!!!