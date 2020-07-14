/
/
/
Grayson College
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near Grayson College
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 PM
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4910 Camp Verde Circle
4910 Camp Verde Circle, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1619 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease in the ever popular Austin Landing neighborhood in Sherman. This 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home features hand scraped hardwood floors in entry, living and kitchen areas.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4708 Amesbury
4708 Amesbury Ln, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3481 sqft
Exquisite new construction in the popular neighborhood of Austin Landing. Upon entry, there is a study with french doors, dining room, kitchen and living spaces all with hardwood floors.
1 of 23
Last updated July 8 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4908 Indio Lane
4908 Indio Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1583 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home with all new flooring, new paint. Open floorplan. Updated kitchen. Granite countertops and updated bathrooms. Modern hard surface flooring in living, dining and kitchen. Great floorplan. Will not last long.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
520 Appaloosa Lane
520 Appaloosa Ln, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2466 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease in this new neighborhood of Austin Landing. Hand scraped hardwoods thru out the ground floor entry, dining, kitchen and living areas. This 2016 build shows like a new construction home.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXAllen, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCorinth, TXFairview, TXDurant, OKAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX