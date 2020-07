Amenities

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew McKinney is ideally located in the West end of McKinney, TX, in close proximity to a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Our residents enjoy taking a mile trip to Towne Lake where you can enjoy a game of disc golf or the nearby Al Ruschhaupt Soccer Complex that includes a top-of-the-line splash pad. ReNew McKinney offers renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments that feature modern paint, upgraded appliances, a washer and dryer, plank wood flooring, plush carpet, and updated cabinets and counters. Enhanced community amenities include a dog agility park, 24-package locker system, modernized fitness center, and an updated community pool and lounge area. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and see why residents love calling our community home!