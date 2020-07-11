All apartments in McKinney
McKinney Square

6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy · (214) 612-7867
Location

6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 19215 · Avail. now

$928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 13211 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 12207 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

See 35+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19214 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 19110 · Avail. now

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 17314 · Avail. now

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McKinney Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
The Mansions McKinney is surrounded by an endless array of attractions. Not only has McKinney been ranked as one of the top places to live and work in America, it is also one of the fastest growing cities in the nation. Shop 'til you drop at the Allen Premium Outlets, wine and dine along McKinney Main Street, or spend a night on the town at local hot-spots like Franconia Brewery and Lava Cantina. Enjoy easy access to Erwin Park Hike & Bike Trails, or tee off at one of several local golf clubs. Just 30 miles from downtown Dallas, The Mansions McKinney puts you in the center of it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 non-refundable
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: There is no weight limit; however, aggressive breeds listed and any dog with a bite history are prohibited. Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Bullmastiff, Chow Chow, Dingo, Doberman Pinscher, Giant Schnauzer, Mastiff, Ovtcharka, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff and Wolf. Any mixed breeds that have the predominant characteristics of any of the above breeds are also prohibited.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached and Attached One and Two Car Garages: $150-$250 per month; Open Lot: 1st come, 1st serve included with lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McKinney Square have any available units?
McKinney Square has 61 units available starting at $928 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does McKinney Square have?
Some of McKinney Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McKinney Square currently offering any rent specials?
McKinney Square is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 off 1st month / July 31st move-in / 6-12 month lease
Is McKinney Square pet-friendly?
Yes, McKinney Square is pet friendly.
Does McKinney Square offer parking?
Yes, McKinney Square offers parking.
Does McKinney Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, McKinney Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does McKinney Square have a pool?
Yes, McKinney Square has a pool.
Does McKinney Square have accessible units?
Yes, McKinney Square has accessible units.
Does McKinney Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McKinney Square has units with dishwashers.
