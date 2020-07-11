McKinney Square

Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 non-refundable
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: There is no weight limit; however, aggressive breeds listed and any dog with a bite history are prohibited. Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Bullmastiff, Chow Chow, Dingo, Doberman Pinscher, Giant Schnauzer, Mastiff, Ovtcharka, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff and Wolf. Any mixed breeds that have the predominant characteristics of any of the above breeds are also prohibited.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached and Attached One and Two Car Garages: $150-$250 per month; Open Lot: 1st come, 1st serve included with lease.