McKinney Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar concierge dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

The Mansions McKinney is surrounded by an endless array of attractions. Not only has McKinney been ranked as one of the top places to live and work in America, it is also one of the fastest growing cities in the nation. Shop 'til you drop at the Allen Premium Outlets, wine and dine along McKinney Main Street, or spend a night on the town at local hot-spots like Franconia Brewery and Lava Cantina. Enjoy easy access to Erwin Park Hike & Bike Trails, or tee off at one of several local golf clubs. Just 30 miles from downtown Dallas, The Mansions McKinney puts you in the center of it all.