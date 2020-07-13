All apartments in McKinney
Discovery at Rowlett Creek.
Discovery at Rowlett Creek

4101 S Custer Rd · (972) 895-8471
Location

4101 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX 75070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00914 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 00625 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 03313 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,114

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01235 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,337

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 02211 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 00526 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04216 · Avail. now

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1565 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Discovery at Rowlett Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
trash valet
business center
internet cafe
media room
Welcome to Discovery at Craig Ranch! Our upscale, pet-friendly community is comprised of gorgeous one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Within our modern community, residents can enjoy Wi-Fi availability throughout the pool area and clubhouse so you can always stay connected. Inside our upgraded McKinney, TX apartments are gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and an island waiting to inspire your next cooking adventure.

When you live at Discovery at Craig Ranch, dining and entertainment options are minutes away from your doorstep. Visit the entertainment district at The Star or explore our various dining and shopping destinations nearby. When you’re ready to head home after a day out on the town, Craig Ranch is waiting to welcome you home.

Discovery at Craig Ranch is an upscale community offering residents a resort-style living experience. Begin your day with an invigorating workout in our strength and cardio training center. Once you’ve gotten some exercise take your furry

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - $350
Move-in Fees: $125 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Discovery at Rowlett Creek have any available units?
Discovery at Rowlett Creek has 26 units available starting at $1,019 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does Discovery at Rowlett Creek have?
Some of Discovery at Rowlett Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Discovery at Rowlett Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Discovery at Rowlett Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Discovery at Rowlett Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Discovery at Rowlett Creek is pet friendly.
Does Discovery at Rowlett Creek offer parking?
Yes, Discovery at Rowlett Creek offers parking.
Does Discovery at Rowlett Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Discovery at Rowlett Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Discovery at Rowlett Creek have a pool?
Yes, Discovery at Rowlett Creek has a pool.
Does Discovery at Rowlett Creek have accessible units?
No, Discovery at Rowlett Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Discovery at Rowlett Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Discovery at Rowlett Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

