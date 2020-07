Amenities

Frisco ISD! Ready to lease. Gorgeous house in nice neighborhood with new carpet, laminate wood floor. 4 Bedroom. This home has a nice open floor plan with spacious living area, corner fireplace, and updated ceramic tile in kitchen and dining area. Master has garden tub split shower with 2 sink vanities. Walking distance to Roach Middle School. Great location with easy access & 8 minutes to Hwy 121 and Dallas N. Tollway