McKinney, TX
9957 Copperhead Lane
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:39 AM

9957 Copperhead Lane

9957 Copperhead Lane · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

9957 Copperhead Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
A Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 car gar. Includes all of the favorite features, New Roof and gutters Oct.'19.Lush Landscaping, Stone Accents, Sep Utility, Covered Patio, Spr System, Luxury Plank Vinyl Floors, Ceramic Tile Floors, Granite Countertops, Gas Cooking, split Bedrooms. Luxury Master Bath with separate sinks, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Prosper Schools. Close to Restaurants, Shopping and McKinney's Third Monday Trade Days! Historic Downtown McKinney, Downtown Frisco, and The Star are just a few miles away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9957 Copperhead Lane have any available units?
9957 Copperhead Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9957 Copperhead Lane have?
Some of 9957 Copperhead Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9957 Copperhead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9957 Copperhead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9957 Copperhead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9957 Copperhead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9957 Copperhead Lane offer parking?
No, 9957 Copperhead Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9957 Copperhead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9957 Copperhead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9957 Copperhead Lane have a pool?
No, 9957 Copperhead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9957 Copperhead Lane have accessible units?
No, 9957 Copperhead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9957 Copperhead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9957 Copperhead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

