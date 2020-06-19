9957 Copperhead Lane

Amenities

A Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 car gar. Includes all of the favorite features, New Roof and gutters Oct.'19.Lush Landscaping, Stone Accents, Sep Utility, Covered Patio, Spr System, Luxury Plank Vinyl Floors, Ceramic Tile Floors, Granite Countertops, Gas Cooking, split Bedrooms. Luxury Master Bath with separate sinks, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Prosper Schools. Close to Restaurants, Shopping and McKinney's Third Monday Trade Days! Historic Downtown McKinney, Downtown Frisco, and The Star are just a few miles away!