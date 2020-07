Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great House on larger corner lot walking distance to all schools. Master Bedroom down. 3 Bedrooms and a Game Room up. Close to shopping, easy commute just off Independence. Living Room has High ceiling and wood flooring. Tile throughout house. Master Bath has Garden Tub and Separate Shower. Both porches are covered. Family friendly neighborhood w community pool. Available June 1 !