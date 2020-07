9933 George Washington Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

CONTACT LISTING AGENT TO RECEIVE EMAIL WITH VIDEO FOR A REMOTE, VIRTUAL SHOWING. MOVE-IN READY HOME IN FRISCO ISD HAS HUGE BACKYARD WITH NICE UPGRADES. EAT-IN ISLAND KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UPDATED TILE BACKSPLASH, TILE FLOORS, UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE & OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM. SMART USE OF SQUARE FOOTAGE INCLUDES SPLIT BDRM FLOORPLAN WITH MASTER SUITE AT REAR OF HOME THAT INCLUDES REMODELED SHOWER, GARDEN TUB, WALK-IN CLOSET. 2 SECONDARY BEDROOMS AT FRONT OF HOME WITH NEARBY BATH. RECENT PAINT, UPDATED PLUMBING AND LIGHT FIXTURES. EXCEPTIONAL FRISCO ISD CAMPUSES GRADES K-12 PLUS NEW CITY PARK & COMMUNITY POOL! . NEW MICROWAVE AND CARPET TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE-IN.