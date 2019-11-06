9920 Tyler Drive

Amenities
Charming home in West McKinney in sought after Frisco school district.
Nice updated 3 Bed 2.5 bath . Entertain guest in kitchen while overlooking the family room. Hardwood flooring on first floor, upgraded granite and fairly new carpet, This home features a great size master bedroom with an office space (currently used as a walk in closet with custom closet setup), 2 guest bedrooms, game room and the amazing laundry with extra storage completes the second floor. Big backyard with stamped concrete. Community amenities include a park and pool, within walking distance from your house! Make 9920 Tyler your new home!