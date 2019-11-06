9920 Tyler Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Charming home in West McKinney in sought after Frisco school district.

Nice updated 3 Bed 2.5 bath . Entertain guest in kitchen while overlooking the family room. Hardwood flooring on first floor, upgraded granite and fairly new carpet, This home features a great size master bedroom with an office space (currently used as a walk in closet with custom closet setup), 2 guest bedrooms, game room and the amazing laundry with extra storage completes the second floor. Big backyard with stamped concrete. Community amenities include a park and pool, within walking distance from your house! Make 9920 Tyler your new home!