Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9920 Tyler Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 1:53 AM

9920 Tyler Drive

9920 Tyler Drive
Location

9920 Tyler Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Charming home in West McKinney in sought after Frisco school district.
Nice updated 3 Bed 2.5 bath . Entertain guest in kitchen while overlooking the family room. Hardwood flooring on first floor, upgraded granite and fairly new carpet, This home features a great size master bedroom with an office space (currently used as a walk in closet with custom closet setup), 2 guest bedrooms, game room and the amazing laundry with extra storage completes the second floor. Big backyard with stamped concrete. Community amenities include a park and pool, within walking distance from your house! Make 9920 Tyler your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 Tyler Drive have any available units?
9920 Tyler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9920 Tyler Drive have?
Some of 9920 Tyler Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 Tyler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9920 Tyler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 Tyler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9920 Tyler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9920 Tyler Drive offer parking?
No, 9920 Tyler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9920 Tyler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9920 Tyler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 Tyler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9920 Tyler Drive has a pool.
Does 9920 Tyler Drive have accessible units?
No, 9920 Tyler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 Tyler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9920 Tyler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

