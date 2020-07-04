All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:44 AM

9917 George Washington Drive

9917 George Washington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9917 George Washington Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated and completely remodeled single story home in a fantastic, family friendly neighborhood. Brand new flooring throughout, brand new gray paint throughout. Home features 4 bedrooms. 4th bedroom has french doors and a closet and can be used as an office . Secondary bedrooms are separated from master suite. Large backyard with cedar fence for privacy and lots of room for kids or pets. Open floorplan with large living area w gas log fireplace open to the kitchen. Tons of large closets and a huge pantry. Walking distance from the exemplary Frisco ISD elementary, middle and high schools . Community features loads of amenities. Buyer to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9917 George Washington Drive have any available units?
9917 George Washington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9917 George Washington Drive have?
Some of 9917 George Washington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9917 George Washington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9917 George Washington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9917 George Washington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9917 George Washington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9917 George Washington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9917 George Washington Drive offers parking.
Does 9917 George Washington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9917 George Washington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9917 George Washington Drive have a pool?
No, 9917 George Washington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9917 George Washington Drive have accessible units?
No, 9917 George Washington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9917 George Washington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9917 George Washington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

