9917 George Washington Drive

Beautifully updated and completely remodeled single story home in a fantastic, family friendly neighborhood. Brand new flooring throughout, brand new gray paint throughout. Home features 4 bedrooms. 4th bedroom has french doors and a closet and can be used as an office . Secondary bedrooms are separated from master suite. Large backyard with cedar fence for privacy and lots of room for kids or pets. Open floorplan with large living area w gas log fireplace open to the kitchen. Tons of large closets and a huge pantry. Walking distance from the exemplary Frisco ISD elementary, middle and high schools . Community features loads of amenities. Buyer to verify all information.