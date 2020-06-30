9913 Wild Ginger Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautifully maintained Craftsman home in Frisco ISD! Bright and charming with brand new carpet, fresh paint throughout and new hot water heater. Ready for immediate move-in in the desirable Westridge area of McKinney. Large, private backyard. Ideal location in McKinney close to schools, Toyota HQ, Stonebriar Shopping Center and Legacy West complex. The home lies minutes from the highly acclaimed Westridge Golf Course. HOA dues are paid by the owner and allow residents access to the community pool, playground and trails.

Owner will install a new microwave upon lease signing and installation of a refrigerator may be negotiable.