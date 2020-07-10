9901 Fox Squirrel Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful like new home! Immaculately kept! 3 bedrooms upstairs and a BONUS loft area perfect for a play or office space.Master suite features a 3 piece bath and giant walk in closet. Kitchen is open to living area and perfect for entertaining with modern SS appliances, refrigerator is included. A half bath conveniently located downstairs plus bonus storage space under the stairs. The community pool is just around the corner. Prosper ISD and close to shops and restaurants.

Pets on a case by case basis. Standard TAR application with prior residence history and credit check. Owner will have service providing weed treatment for one year and can include mowing for $100 more per month.Tenet to verify schools.