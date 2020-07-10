All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

9901 Fox Squirrel Trail

9901 Fox Squirrel Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9901 Fox Squirrel Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful like new home! Immaculately kept! 3 bedrooms upstairs and a BONUS loft area perfect for a play or office space.Master suite features a 3 piece bath and giant walk in closet. Kitchen is open to living area and perfect for entertaining with modern SS appliances, refrigerator is included. A half bath conveniently located downstairs plus bonus storage space under the stairs. The community pool is just around the corner. Prosper ISD and close to shops and restaurants.
Pets on a case by case basis. Standard TAR application with prior residence history and credit check. Owner will have service providing weed treatment for one year and can include mowing for $100 more per month.Tenet to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail have any available units?
9901 Fox Squirrel Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail have?
Some of 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9901 Fox Squirrel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail offer parking?
No, 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail has a pool.
Does 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail have accessible units?
No, 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9901 Fox Squirrel Trail has units with dishwashers.

