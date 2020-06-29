9833 Meadow Rue Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Adorable, recently updated home with tons of charm in Frisco ISD. New paint throughout, hardwood flooring, updated modern light fixtures, and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator stays! Master downstairs, all secondary bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs and downstairs living areas. 2 upstairs balcony patios (in the front and rear of home) and the large backyard with covered porch. Short walk to elementary school, community pool, and playgrounds.