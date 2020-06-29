All apartments in McKinney
9833 Meadow Rue Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:36 PM

9833 Meadow Rue Drive

9833 Meadow Rue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9833 Meadow Rue Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Adorable, recently updated home with tons of charm in Frisco ISD. New paint throughout, hardwood flooring, updated modern light fixtures, and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator stays! Master downstairs, all secondary bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs and downstairs living areas. 2 upstairs balcony patios (in the front and rear of home) and the large backyard with covered porch. Short walk to elementary school, community pool, and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9833 Meadow Rue Drive have any available units?
9833 Meadow Rue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9833 Meadow Rue Drive have?
Some of 9833 Meadow Rue Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9833 Meadow Rue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9833 Meadow Rue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9833 Meadow Rue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9833 Meadow Rue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9833 Meadow Rue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9833 Meadow Rue Drive offers parking.
Does 9833 Meadow Rue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9833 Meadow Rue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9833 Meadow Rue Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9833 Meadow Rue Drive has a pool.
Does 9833 Meadow Rue Drive have accessible units?
No, 9833 Meadow Rue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9833 Meadow Rue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9833 Meadow Rue Drive has units with dishwashers.

