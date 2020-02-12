All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:39 AM

9828 Tanglebrush Drive

9828 Tanglebrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9828 Tanglebrush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming move-in ready designer home features hardwood floors and custom paint. This home has fantastic curb appeal that includes a cozy front porch patio. Spacious living areas are perfect for entertaining friends and family. Home has many extras including stainless steel appliances and surround sound. Backyard has covered patio that overlooks greenbelt with trees. Bring your pickiest buyer-this one won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9828 Tanglebrush Drive have any available units?
9828 Tanglebrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9828 Tanglebrush Drive have?
Some of 9828 Tanglebrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9828 Tanglebrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9828 Tanglebrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9828 Tanglebrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9828 Tanglebrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9828 Tanglebrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9828 Tanglebrush Drive offers parking.
Does 9828 Tanglebrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9828 Tanglebrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9828 Tanglebrush Drive have a pool?
No, 9828 Tanglebrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9828 Tanglebrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 9828 Tanglebrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9828 Tanglebrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9828 Tanglebrush Drive has units with dishwashers.

