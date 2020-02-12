9828 Tanglebrush Drive

Amenities

Charming move-in ready designer home features hardwood floors and custom paint. This home has fantastic curb appeal that includes a cozy front porch patio. Spacious living areas are perfect for entertaining friends and family. Home has many extras including stainless steel appliances and surround sound. Backyard has covered patio that overlooks greenbelt with trees. Bring your pickiest buyer-this one won't last.