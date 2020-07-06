All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
9821 Timberwolf
Last updated October 28 2019 at 10:35 AM

9821 Timberwolf

9821 Timber Wolf Lane · No Longer Available
McKinney
Location

9821 Timber Wolf Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready and built in November 2017 with Open Concept Living Room ; beautiful fireplace flows into a fantastic kitchen which is great for entertaining;Light and bright single story home with stone on the exterior; zoned in the highly sought after Prosper ISD and in awesome neighborhood with big community pool .Master suite is separate from guest bedrooms and contains double vanities and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances.Perfect home awaits in a great location.Lease term can be start from 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9821 Timberwolf have any available units?
9821 Timberwolf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9821 Timberwolf have?
Some of 9821 Timberwolf's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9821 Timberwolf currently offering any rent specials?
9821 Timberwolf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9821 Timberwolf pet-friendly?
No, 9821 Timberwolf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9821 Timberwolf offer parking?
Yes, 9821 Timberwolf offers parking.
Does 9821 Timberwolf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9821 Timberwolf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9821 Timberwolf have a pool?
Yes, 9821 Timberwolf has a pool.
Does 9821 Timberwolf have accessible units?
No, 9821 Timberwolf does not have accessible units.
Does 9821 Timberwolf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9821 Timberwolf has units with dishwashers.

