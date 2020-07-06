9821 Timberwolf

Move-in ready and built in November 2017 with Open Concept Living Room ; beautiful fireplace flows into a fantastic kitchen which is great for entertaining;Light and bright single story home with stone on the exterior; zoned in the highly sought after Prosper ISD and in awesome neighborhood with big community pool .Master suite is separate from guest bedrooms and contains double vanities and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances.Perfect home awaits in a great location.Lease term can be start from 6 months.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
