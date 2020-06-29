All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 27 2020

9809 Fox Squirrel Trail

9809 Fox Squirrel Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9809 Fox Squirrel Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come home to this immaculate, move in ready, spacious, north facing two story house w all bedrooms up; beautiful hardwood floors and gas fireplace in this open living room; large kitchen w granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator; private first floor half bath for guests; overlooking the backyard is the oversized master bedroom that accommodates a sitting area; on suite w double sinks, separate shower, relaxing garden tub; walk-in closets; Jack n Jill bathroom for the spare bedrooms; includes washer and dryer; garage has epoxy floor for a clean look and easy cleanup; extra large backyard w covered patio; located in quiet family friendly neighborhood with community pool for hot summers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

