9809 Fox Squirrel Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come home to this immaculate, move in ready, spacious, north facing two story house w all bedrooms up; beautiful hardwood floors and gas fireplace in this open living room; large kitchen w granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator; private first floor half bath for guests; overlooking the backyard is the oversized master bedroom that accommodates a sitting area; on suite w double sinks, separate shower, relaxing garden tub; walk-in closets; Jack n Jill bathroom for the spare bedrooms; includes washer and dryer; garage has epoxy floor for a clean look and easy cleanup; extra large backyard w covered patio; located in quiet family friendly neighborhood with community pool for hot summers.