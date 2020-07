Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful like-new home in the highly sought after Prosper ISD. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner gas stove and is open to a spacious family room. The master suite upstairs has a separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Also upstairs is two additional bedrooms, full bath and game room. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Conveniently located close to the community pool!