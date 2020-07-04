All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
9779 Old Field Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

9779 Old Field Drive

9779 Old Field Drive
Location

9779 Old Field Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Delightful home in Westridge! Great floor plan as secondary rooms are separate from the sizeable master bedroom. Home has a stupendous laundry room which is a rare find in a home this size. Large kitchen and eating area overlook the spacious living room which has lovely wood laminate flooring and tons of windows with natural light that brighten up this room! Great view of the oversized back yard that won't disappoint and even comes with a marvelous covered porch.
Neighborhood Amenities include Community Pool, Park, Playground and Jogging Path! All this in the award winning Frisco School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9779 Old Field Drive have any available units?
9779 Old Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9779 Old Field Drive have?
Some of 9779 Old Field Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9779 Old Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9779 Old Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9779 Old Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9779 Old Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9779 Old Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9779 Old Field Drive offers parking.
Does 9779 Old Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9779 Old Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9779 Old Field Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9779 Old Field Drive has a pool.
Does 9779 Old Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 9779 Old Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9779 Old Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9779 Old Field Drive has units with dishwashers.

