9779 Old Field Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Delightful home in Westridge! Great floor plan as secondary rooms are separate from the sizeable master bedroom. Home has a stupendous laundry room which is a rare find in a home this size. Large kitchen and eating area overlook the spacious living room which has lovely wood laminate flooring and tons of windows with natural light that brighten up this room! Great view of the oversized back yard that won't disappoint and even comes with a marvelous covered porch.

Neighborhood Amenities include Community Pool, Park, Playground and Jogging Path! All this in the award winning Frisco School District.