9709 Straightaway Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

North Facing home with great curb appeal in golf course community of Fairways at Westridge. Open layout with Large living room. Spacious kitchen has ample counter space, coffee and breakfast bar, gas cook top, self cleaning oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Pantry is in the over sized Laundry room which has additional counter space and overhead cabinets. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and large walk in. Bedroom at the entry would make a great study. Two additional bed rooms share a bath and linen closet.Tile in kitchen and wet areas. 2 inch wood blinds. Fans in every room. Gas fireplace. Nice backyard has covered patio and new fence. Frisco Schools ...Ready for move-in.