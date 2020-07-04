All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9709 Straightaway Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:28 AM

9709 Straightaway Drive

9709 Straightaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9709 Straightaway Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
North Facing home with great curb appeal in golf course community of Fairways at Westridge. Open layout with Large living room. Spacious kitchen has ample counter space, coffee and breakfast bar, gas cook top, self cleaning oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Pantry is in the over sized Laundry room which has additional counter space and overhead cabinets. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and large walk in. Bedroom at the entry would make a great study. Two additional bed rooms share a bath and linen closet.Tile in kitchen and wet areas. 2 inch wood blinds. Fans in every room. Gas fireplace. Nice backyard has covered patio and new fence. Frisco Schools ...Ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9709 Straightaway Drive have any available units?
9709 Straightaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9709 Straightaway Drive have?
Some of 9709 Straightaway Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9709 Straightaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9709 Straightaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9709 Straightaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9709 Straightaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9709 Straightaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9709 Straightaway Drive offers parking.
Does 9709 Straightaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9709 Straightaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9709 Straightaway Drive have a pool?
No, 9709 Straightaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9709 Straightaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 9709 Straightaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9709 Straightaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9709 Straightaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

