9617 Saw Dust Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9617 Saw Dust Drive

9617 Saw Dust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9617 Saw Dust Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light neutral paint for entire house. Nice one story home in wonderful golf community. Frisco ISD! High ceiling with neutral color through whole house. One good size living room with good view to the backyard. Separated master and 3 other bedrooms. Shower stand and bathtub in master bath. 2 car garage with remote. Fenced backyard and Friendly neighbor. Please verify school information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have any available units?
9617 Saw Dust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have?
Some of 9617 Saw Dust Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9617 Saw Dust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9617 Saw Dust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9617 Saw Dust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9617 Saw Dust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9617 Saw Dust Drive offers parking.
Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9617 Saw Dust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have a pool?
No, 9617 Saw Dust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have accessible units?
No, 9617 Saw Dust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9617 Saw Dust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9617 Saw Dust Drive has units with dishwashers.

