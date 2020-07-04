All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:55 AM

9613 Mulligan Drive

9613 Mulligan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9613 Mulligan Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Single Story 4 bed 2 bath built in 2011. 4th bedroom is currently configured as an office with closet and french doors. Located in the City of McKinney with Frisco ISD. Community Pool close by. Landlord pays HOA. High ceilings with open floor plan. No smoking or vaping. Pets on a case by case basis. NO Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 Mulligan Drive have any available units?
9613 Mulligan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9613 Mulligan Drive have?
Some of 9613 Mulligan Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 Mulligan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9613 Mulligan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 Mulligan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9613 Mulligan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9613 Mulligan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9613 Mulligan Drive offers parking.
Does 9613 Mulligan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9613 Mulligan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 Mulligan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9613 Mulligan Drive has a pool.
Does 9613 Mulligan Drive have accessible units?
No, 9613 Mulligan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 Mulligan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 Mulligan Drive has units with dishwashers.

