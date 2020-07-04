9613 Mulligan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Single Story 4 bed 2 bath built in 2011. 4th bedroom is currently configured as an office with closet and french doors. Located in the City of McKinney with Frisco ISD. Community Pool close by. Landlord pays HOA. High ceilings with open floor plan. No smoking or vaping. Pets on a case by case basis. NO Cats.