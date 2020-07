Amenities

Frisco ISD!!!! Beautiful single story house with 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath in McKinney. Formal living dining combination. Wooden floors in the entry throughout the kitchen and Breakfast Area, across from kitchen is Media room. Spacious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and makeup area. Great community amenities for your family. This LARGE open floor plan has a soothing neutral paint palette! Make this jewel your new address.