Amenities

garage playground fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking playground garage

LOCATION!LOCATION !LOCATION !This property is close to 380 ,121 and sought after PROSPER ISD neighborhood market is less than a mile away Well maintained home with two living two dining ,split bedrooms ,new carpet installed in master ,fresh coat of paint on all interior walls . Community park is a short walk and has a playground.