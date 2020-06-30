All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:52 PM

9300 Hunter Chase Drive

9300 Hunter Chase Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9300 Hunter Chase Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in beautiful golf course community boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen with tons of counter top & cabinet space which opens into 1 of 3 living areas- perfect for entertaining. The home also offers 2 dining areas, a guest room which could also be used as an office on 1st floor and up stairs you will find an oversized master with large closet which is separate from the other three bedrooms. The home has updated appliance, fridge included, fixtures and ceiling fans. Application fee is $50 for anyone over the age of 18. Will accept pets, but non aggressive breeds. $250 deposit per pet. Can do lease with in 3 days of approval for proof of residency for school use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Hunter Chase Drive have any available units?
9300 Hunter Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9300 Hunter Chase Drive have?
Some of 9300 Hunter Chase Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 Hunter Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Hunter Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Hunter Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9300 Hunter Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9300 Hunter Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9300 Hunter Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 9300 Hunter Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Hunter Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Hunter Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 9300 Hunter Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9300 Hunter Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 9300 Hunter Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Hunter Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9300 Hunter Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.

