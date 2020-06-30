9300 Hunter Chase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home in beautiful golf course community boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen with tons of counter top & cabinet space which opens into 1 of 3 living areas- perfect for entertaining. The home also offers 2 dining areas, a guest room which could also be used as an office on 1st floor and up stairs you will find an oversized master with large closet which is separate from the other three bedrooms. The home has updated appliance, fridge included, fixtures and ceiling fans. Application fee is $50 for anyone over the age of 18. Will accept pets, but non aggressive breeds. $250 deposit per pet. Can do lease with in 3 days of approval for proof of residency for school use.