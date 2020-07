Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Move in ready home is very well maintained and offers updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, ceramic tile, laminate floor.Family room warmed by wall of windows and gas fireplace with tile surround. Spacious eat-in Kitchen offers breakfast bar and ceramic tile backsplashes. Backyard offers trees, patio, and wood-fenced dog run. New 10-acre Community Park located at the end of the street. App fee $45 each adult.