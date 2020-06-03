9216 Regal Oaks Drive

Priced below market for a quick lease! Highly sought after Frisco ISD house. One and a half floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms downstairs and a media and game room in the second floor. Next to the Westridge golf course. Granite counter-top with large center island and built-in appliance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
