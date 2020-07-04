All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9205 Regal Oaks Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:07 AM

9205 Regal Oaks Drive

9205 Regal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Regal Oaks Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available now! Lovely well cared for one story home with pretty elevation, split bedrooms, study, large private master and open kitchen to the den area. Focal gas log fireplace. Recent updated flooring throughout. Front area has tandem living - dining that could serve multiple uses. Study has handsome French Doors & closet. Refrigerator for tenant use. Well cared for home. Owner pays HOA, small pet by approval & non-smokers. Located near community pool. Excellent Frisco ISD schools. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Regal Oaks Drive have any available units?
9205 Regal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9205 Regal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 9205 Regal Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 Regal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Regal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Regal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 Regal Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9205 Regal Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Regal Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 9205 Regal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 Regal Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Regal Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9205 Regal Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 9205 Regal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 9205 Regal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Regal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 Regal Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

