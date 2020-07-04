9205 Regal Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available now! Lovely well cared for one story home with pretty elevation, split bedrooms, study, large private master and open kitchen to the den area. Focal gas log fireplace. Recent updated flooring throughout. Front area has tandem living - dining that could serve multiple uses. Study has handsome French Doors & closet. Refrigerator for tenant use. Well cared for home. Owner pays HOA, small pet by approval & non-smokers. Located near community pool. Excellent Frisco ISD schools. Available now!