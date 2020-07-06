All apartments in McKinney
917 Stags Leap Dr

917 Stags Leap Drive · No Longer Available
Location

917 Stags Leap Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

Well maintained 3 Bd /2 Bth home in McKinney. Great location with easy access to Hwy 75 and 380. Close to restaurants, shopping and recreation. This home boasts ceramic wood-like tile flooring and granite countertops with included refrigerator. It sits on a nice sized corner lot with large fenced back yard.
McKinney ISD.
Lawn mtce is included in rent.
Visit for video tour: https://youtu.be/S4pfxLXOn9I

Backyard play set and trampoline are not included.

*12-24 month lease
* No smoking
*Lease admin fee $75.00
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's application criteria prior to applying. $55 application fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit: $1595.00 (refundable upon inspection)
* $350 pet fee (non refundable). 2 pet maximum (small dogs/cats). All pets, animals and applicants over 18 MUST be registered on keyrenternorthdallas,com/pets
* Contact Us - 972-752-2345 / david@keyrenternorthdallas.com
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.
www.KeyrenterNorthDallas.com

Amenities: Cable Ready, Corner Lot, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Living Room, Newly Remodeled, Office/Den, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

