Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:37 AM

912 Hamilton St

912 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

912 Hamilton Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Wilcox

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable cottage style home with wrap around porch, just minutes from downtown McKinney! Beautifully remodeled with tons of designer touches! Bright and neutral paint tones accented by walnut wood floors gives the home a fresh and modern feel. Kitchen boasts stunning white cabinets, subway title backsplash, gas cooktop, modern lighting and stainless steel appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms with mirrored closets. Gorgeous wrap around deck overlooks spacious backyard. Pets case by case, $250 deposit and $100 non-refundable processing fee (total $350) per pet. $200 lease coordination fee.

PMI North Texas
2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
Phone: +1 469-656-8400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Hamilton St have any available units?
912 Hamilton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Hamilton St have?
Some of 912 Hamilton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Hamilton St currently offering any rent specials?
912 Hamilton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Hamilton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Hamilton St is pet friendly.
Does 912 Hamilton St offer parking?
No, 912 Hamilton St does not offer parking.
Does 912 Hamilton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Hamilton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Hamilton St have a pool?
No, 912 Hamilton St does not have a pool.
Does 912 Hamilton St have accessible units?
No, 912 Hamilton St does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Hamilton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Hamilton St does not have units with dishwashers.

