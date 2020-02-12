912 Hamilton St

Amenities

Adorable cottage style home with wrap around porch, just minutes from downtown McKinney! Beautifully remodeled with tons of designer touches! Bright and neutral paint tones accented by walnut wood floors gives the home a fresh and modern feel. Kitchen boasts stunning white cabinets, subway title backsplash, gas cooktop, modern lighting and stainless steel appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms with mirrored closets. Gorgeous wrap around deck overlooks spacious backyard. Pets case by case, $250 deposit and $100 non-refundable processing fee (total $350) per pet. $200 lease coordination fee.



PMI North Texas

2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA

Phone: +1 469-656-8400