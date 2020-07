Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Convenient LOCATION & Fresh paint throughout. Beautiful open floorplan with 4 beds, 2 and half bath next to Westridge Golf Course. Master bedroom down and 3 bedrooms upstair. Large game room on second with double fans and lightings. Chief kitchen with granite counter top and island, stainless steels appliance and overlook to family room. Breakfast area has bay windows with sittings. Master bath has double vanities and large walk-in closet.