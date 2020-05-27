908 Buffalo Creek Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Awesome one story, 4 BR, 2 Bath, with large private creek lot! Tall ceilings, lots of light. A large open kitchen with SS appliances, tile floors, built-in microwave and walk-in corner pantry. BR 4 would make a great study. Formal Dining area and family room have laminate wood flooring. Great floorplan with a 3 way split on Bedrooms.

A 2 car garage, big back yard, recent wood fence, and a creek with trees behind for added privacy. Don't let this one get away. Westridge area of McKinney, community pool, park with playgroung, fishing lake, and great schools. This is clean, neat, and ready for you now!