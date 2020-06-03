906 Howell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room parking garage

Come see this spectacular historical home walking distance from downtown square in Mckinney. Inside you will find beautiful restored hardwood floors, an updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, self closing cabinet drawers and much more! One bedroom is downstairs features barn doors with connected private bathroom. This room could easily be an additional living area or downstairs master bedroom as well. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. The back yard is private with a large patio, brick fire pit and chicken coop. The garage offers a game room and green house. Do not miss out on this one!