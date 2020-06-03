All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
906 Howell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

906 Howell Street

906 West Howell Street · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

906 West Howell Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Come see this spectacular historical home walking distance from downtown square in Mckinney. Inside you will find beautiful restored hardwood floors, an updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, self closing cabinet drawers and much more! One bedroom is downstairs features barn doors with connected private bathroom. This room could easily be an additional living area or downstairs master bedroom as well. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. The back yard is private with a large patio, brick fire pit and chicken coop. The garage offers a game room and green house. Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Howell Street have any available units?
906 Howell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Howell Street have?
Some of 906 Howell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Howell Street currently offering any rent specials?
906 Howell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Howell Street pet-friendly?
No, 906 Howell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 906 Howell Street offer parking?
Yes, 906 Howell Street offers parking.
Does 906 Howell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Howell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Howell Street have a pool?
No, 906 Howell Street does not have a pool.
Does 906 Howell Street have accessible units?
No, 906 Howell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Howell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Howell Street has units with dishwashers.

