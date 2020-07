Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A must see 3 bed, 2 bath home with 2 living areas & 2 dining area. Recently installed wood floors. Located within exemplary rated Prosper ISD. Fridge, washer & dryer are already in home. Open layout floorplan, stainless appliances, separate tub and shower in master suite. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & blinds throughout home. Keep cozy this winter with the fireplace. Large backyard with a storage shed. Large neighborhood park. Excellent location.