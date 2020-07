Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained one-story home within walking distance to elementary school and greenbelt. Open layout with lots of windows and natural sunlight. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area overlooking vibrant garden in front yard. Large rooms with lots of shelving in closets. Backyard has covered patio for you to relax and enjoy the lush landscaping. Home is equipped with full sprinkler system. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer provided!