All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8932 Stargazer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8932 Stargazer Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:38 PM

8932 Stargazer Drive

8932 Stargazer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8932 Stargazer Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Very nice town home in great subdivision. Stone fronts and beautifully maintained. Downstairs has secondary bedrooms, bathroom, living area and covered patio. Great for home office away from main living area. Upstairs has kitchen, formal dining, family room with fireplace, master, and covered balcony. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. New carpet and paint. Hurry won't last long
Very nice town home in great subdivision. Stone fronts and beautifully maintained. Downstairs has secondary bedrooms, bathroom, living area and covered patio. Great for home office away from main living area. Upstairs has kitchen, formal dining, family room with fireplace, master, and covered balcony. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Hurry won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8932 Stargazer Drive have any available units?
8932 Stargazer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8932 Stargazer Drive have?
Some of 8932 Stargazer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8932 Stargazer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8932 Stargazer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8932 Stargazer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8932 Stargazer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8932 Stargazer Drive offer parking?
No, 8932 Stargazer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8932 Stargazer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8932 Stargazer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8932 Stargazer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8932 Stargazer Drive has a pool.
Does 8932 Stargazer Drive have accessible units?
No, 8932 Stargazer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8932 Stargazer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8932 Stargazer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center