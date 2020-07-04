8928 Trolley Trail

Amenities
Beautiful townhome in Frisco ISD! Open and spacious floor plan, extra large master bedroom suite with sitting area, spacious secondary bedroom , gameroom, wood floors, kitchen living & dining room areas. Balcony is off the master bedroom. Master bathroom has large garden tub & separate shower and large walk-in closet. Two car rear entry garage. Just down the block for new clubhouse & pool areas. No maintenance, HOA takes care of the exterior. Near shopping & restaurants, home is located in a great location just north of Hwy 121 you have good access to Dallas Tollway & Hwy 75, and minutes to DFW Airport.