Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:55 AM

8928 Trolley Trail

8928 Trolley Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8928 Trolley Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome in Frisco ISD! Open and spacious floor plan, extra large master bedroom suite with sitting area, spacious secondary bedroom , gameroom, wood floors, kitchen living & dining room areas. Balcony is off the master bedroom. Master bathroom has large garden tub & separate shower and large walk-in closet. Two car rear entry garage. Just down the block for new clubhouse & pool areas. No maintenance, HOA takes care of the exterior. Near shopping & restaurants, home is located in a great location just north of Hwy 121 you have good access to Dallas Tollway & Hwy 75, and minutes to DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8928 Trolley Trail have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 8928 Trolley Trail have?
Some of 8928 Trolley Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8928 Trolley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8928 Trolley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8928 Trolley Trail pet-friendly?
Does 8928 Trolley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8928 Trolley Trail offers parking.
Does 8928 Trolley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8928 Trolley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8928 Trolley Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8928 Trolley Trail has a pool.
Does 8928 Trolley Trail have accessible units?
No, 8928 Trolley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8928 Trolley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8928 Trolley Trail has units with dishwashers.

