8928 Trolley Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Beautiful townhome in Frisco ISD! Open and spacious floor plan, extra large master bedroom suite with sitting area, spacious secondary bedroom , gameroom, wood floors, kitchen living & dining room areas. Balcony is off the master bedroom. Master bathroom has large garden tub & separate shower and large walk-in closet. Two car rear entry garage. Just down the block for new clubhouse & pool areas. No maintenance, HOA takes care of the exterior. Near shopping & restaurants, home is located in a great location just north of Hwy 121 you have good access to Dallas Tollway & Hwy 75, and minutes to DFW Airport.