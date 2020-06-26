8812 Dewland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

You will be dazzled by this property located at The Retreat at Craig Ranch-Golf Course Community. Immaculate home with welcoming covered front porch, Hand Scraped Hardwood Flooring, Decorative Moldings, Built in Desk, Staircase with Iron Balusters. TWO MASTER SUITES, upgraded On Suites, Coffered Ceiling in Family room, Gas Fireplace, Built-in Shelves and Cabinets. GRANITE Kitchen Counters, Stainless Appliances, 5 Burner Gas Range, Dbl Ovens and more. TPC Golf Course community. Avail for The Retreat residence only include, Luxury Spa-Pool-Billiards Room-Library-Fitness Center, conference center, 8000sf club house and tennis courts.