Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8812 Dewland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8812 Dewland Drive

8812 Dewland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8812 Dewland Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
You will be dazzled by this property located at The Retreat at Craig Ranch-Golf Course Community. Immaculate home with welcoming covered front porch, Hand Scraped Hardwood Flooring, Decorative Moldings, Built in Desk, Staircase with Iron Balusters. TWO MASTER SUITES, upgraded On Suites, Coffered Ceiling in Family room, Gas Fireplace, Built-in Shelves and Cabinets. GRANITE Kitchen Counters, Stainless Appliances, 5 Burner Gas Range, Dbl Ovens and more. TPC Golf Course community. Avail for The Retreat residence only include, Luxury Spa-Pool-Billiards Room-Library-Fitness Center, conference center, 8000sf club house and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 Dewland Drive have any available units?
8812 Dewland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8812 Dewland Drive have?
Some of 8812 Dewland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 Dewland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Dewland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Dewland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8812 Dewland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8812 Dewland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8812 Dewland Drive offers parking.
Does 8812 Dewland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8812 Dewland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Dewland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8812 Dewland Drive has a pool.
Does 8812 Dewland Drive have accessible units?
No, 8812 Dewland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Dewland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8812 Dewland Drive has units with dishwashers.

