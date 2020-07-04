8721 Fairway Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage gym playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking playground garage media room

2019 New Grand Home 4 Bed , 3 Bath in Craig Ranch with Exemplary Frisco ISD. It includes a family room with cast stone fireplace, upstairs gameroom & media room wired for surround sound. Craig Ranch is a family fitness neighborhood with miles of trails, a golf course to join, gym,Michael Johnson sports training, ponds, playgrounds & so much more! Custom features include full wood oak staircase with wrought iron balusters, lots of hardwood floors, thick mouldings & security system. Chefs kitchen is outfitted with granite tops, 5 burner gas cooktop & Shaker cabinetry. Master Bath has marble slab vanities.Energy Star certified with R38,16SEER and radiant barrier roof.Easy access to Highways 380,75,121 and DNT