All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8721 Fairway Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8721 Fairway Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8721 Fairway Lane

8721 Fairway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8721 Fairway Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
garage
media room
2019 New Grand Home 4 Bed , 3 Bath in Craig Ranch with Exemplary Frisco ISD. It includes a family room with cast stone fireplace, upstairs gameroom & media room wired for surround sound. Craig Ranch is a family fitness neighborhood with miles of trails, a golf course to join, gym,Michael Johnson sports training, ponds, playgrounds & so much more! Custom features include full wood oak staircase with wrought iron balusters, lots of hardwood floors, thick mouldings & security system. Chefs kitchen is outfitted with granite tops, 5 burner gas cooktop & Shaker cabinetry. Master Bath has marble slab vanities.Energy Star certified with R38,16SEER and radiant barrier roof.Easy access to Highways 380,75,121 and DNT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 Fairway Lane have any available units?
8721 Fairway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 Fairway Lane have?
Some of 8721 Fairway Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 Fairway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8721 Fairway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 Fairway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8721 Fairway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8721 Fairway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8721 Fairway Lane offers parking.
Does 8721 Fairway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8721 Fairway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 Fairway Lane have a pool?
No, 8721 Fairway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8721 Fairway Lane have accessible units?
No, 8721 Fairway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 Fairway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8721 Fairway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center