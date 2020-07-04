8613 Pine Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ashtonwood Beautiful home in Southern Hill community. Frisco ISD. Many luxurious upgrades. Hardwood floor covers large area including family room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Ceramic tiles in every bathroom and utility. Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite counter top, large island, gas cook top, stainless microwave, oven and dishwasher. Open floor plan that connects kitchen, dining room, and family room into an enormous area. Many large windows everywhere with full natural lighting . Easy access to 121, Toyota Headquarter and Legacy West. Only 1 pet allowed.