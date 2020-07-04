All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8613 Pine Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8613 Pine Valley Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:50 PM

8613 Pine Valley Drive

8613 Pine Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8613 Pine Valley Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ashtonwood Beautiful home in Southern Hill community. Frisco ISD. Many luxurious upgrades. Hardwood floor covers large area including family room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. Ceramic tiles in every bathroom and utility. Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite counter top, large island, gas cook top, stainless microwave, oven and dishwasher. Open floor plan that connects kitchen, dining room, and family room into an enormous area. Many large windows everywhere with full natural lighting . Easy access to 121, Toyota Headquarter and Legacy West. Only 1 pet allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 Pine Valley Drive have any available units?
8613 Pine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8613 Pine Valley Drive have?
Some of 8613 Pine Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8613 Pine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8613 Pine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 Pine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8613 Pine Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8613 Pine Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8613 Pine Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 8613 Pine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 Pine Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 Pine Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 8613 Pine Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8613 Pine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 8613 Pine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 Pine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8613 Pine Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center