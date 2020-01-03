8410 Lanners Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking tennis court

Beautiful Highland built home nestled in the highly regarded & amenity rich community of Stonebridge Ranch! This single-story home features stacked formals with soaring ceilings perfect for entertaining. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, island and gas cooktop overlooks breakfast room and family room with gas fireplace. Enormous master suite with bay window and master bath featuring dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, makeup vanity and walk-in closet. Executive study with French doors! Outdoor oasis with cedar covered patio and stone retaining wall. Exemplary Schools, shops and restaurants. Amenities include beach club, aquatic center, tennis, golf course, county club and miles of trails!