All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8410 Lanners Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8410 Lanners Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:53 PM

8410 Lanners Drive

8410 Lanners Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8410 Lanners Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Beautiful Highland built home nestled in the highly regarded & amenity rich community of Stonebridge Ranch! This single-story home features stacked formals with soaring ceilings perfect for entertaining. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, island and gas cooktop overlooks breakfast room and family room with gas fireplace. Enormous master suite with bay window and master bath featuring dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, makeup vanity and walk-in closet. Executive study with French doors! Outdoor oasis with cedar covered patio and stone retaining wall. Exemplary Schools, shops and restaurants. Amenities include beach club, aquatic center, tennis, golf course, county club and miles of trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Lanners Drive have any available units?
8410 Lanners Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 Lanners Drive have?
Some of 8410 Lanners Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Lanners Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Lanners Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Lanners Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8410 Lanners Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8410 Lanners Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8410 Lanners Drive offers parking.
Does 8410 Lanners Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 Lanners Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Lanners Drive have a pool?
No, 8410 Lanners Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8410 Lanners Drive have accessible units?
No, 8410 Lanners Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Lanners Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8410 Lanners Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center