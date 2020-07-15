All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8305 White Stallion Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8305 White Stallion Trail
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:21 AM

8305 White Stallion Trail

8305 White Stallion Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8305 White Stallion Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath in Craig Ranch North of McKinney with Frisco ISD schools. Kitchen is open to family room for entertainment and has long breakfast bar and island. Huge Family Room with vaulted high ceilings and cozy fireplace, great secondary bedrooms sizes, game room and expanded patio. Whole House is upgraded with the wood floors and new paint. The house is close to the elementary school. Owner pay HOA fees for you to enjoy the top notch community pool and club house. Listing photos are old before upgrade. New photos will be provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 White Stallion Trail have any available units?
8305 White Stallion Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8305 White Stallion Trail have?
Some of 8305 White Stallion Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8305 White Stallion Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8305 White Stallion Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 White Stallion Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8305 White Stallion Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8305 White Stallion Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8305 White Stallion Trail offers parking.
Does 8305 White Stallion Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 White Stallion Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 White Stallion Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8305 White Stallion Trail has a pool.
Does 8305 White Stallion Trail have accessible units?
No, 8305 White Stallion Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 White Stallion Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8305 White Stallion Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Parkside at Craig Ranch
6130 Alma Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center