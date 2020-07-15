8305 White Stallion Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath in Craig Ranch North of McKinney with Frisco ISD schools. Kitchen is open to family room for entertainment and has long breakfast bar and island. Huge Family Room with vaulted high ceilings and cozy fireplace, great secondary bedrooms sizes, game room and expanded patio. Whole House is upgraded with the wood floors and new paint. The house is close to the elementary school. Owner pay HOA fees for you to enjoy the top notch community pool and club house. Listing photos are old before upgrade. New photos will be provided.