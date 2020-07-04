8300 Rayburn Lane

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Plus study room In McKinney ISD. Located steps from West Ridge Golf Course and minutes from Stonebridge Ranch Country Club! Stacked formals and dedicated office with exquisite french doors welcomes you into this stunning home. Light and Bright open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Spacious kitchen has beautiful 42 in upper cabinets with center island and eat-in area. Kitchen opens up to lovely family room with Wood fireplace! Large Master suite has separate tub and shower, dual sinks with walk-in closet. Driveway has room a basketball hoop! This fantastic home is near golf, Tennis Club and Beach , the aquatic center, hike, bike trails, lakes, fishing, parks, YMCA and excellent schools!