All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8300 Rayburn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8300 Rayburn Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8300 Rayburn Lane

8300 Rayburn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8300 Rayburn Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Plus study room In McKinney ISD. Located steps from West Ridge Golf Course and minutes from Stonebridge Ranch Country Club! Stacked formals and dedicated office with exquisite french doors welcomes you into this stunning home. Light and Bright open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Spacious kitchen has beautiful 42 in upper cabinets with center island and eat-in area. Kitchen opens up to lovely family room with Wood fireplace! Large Master suite has separate tub and shower, dual sinks with walk-in closet. Driveway has room a basketball hoop! This fantastic home is near golf, Tennis Club and Beach , the aquatic center, hike, bike trails, lakes, fishing, parks, YMCA and excellent schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Rayburn Lane have any available units?
8300 Rayburn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8300 Rayburn Lane have?
Some of 8300 Rayburn Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Rayburn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Rayburn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Rayburn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8300 Rayburn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8300 Rayburn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Rayburn Lane offers parking.
Does 8300 Rayburn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Rayburn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Rayburn Lane have a pool?
No, 8300 Rayburn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Rayburn Lane have accessible units?
No, 8300 Rayburn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Rayburn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Rayburn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center