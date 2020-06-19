All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:27 PM

808 Baltusrol Drive

808 Baltusrol Dr · No Longer Available
Location

808 Baltusrol Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom in the Fairways at Westridge. Beautifully landscaped exterior and tons of curb appeal. Spacious open concept floor-plan with tons of natural light. Large kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, island, bar seating and stunning dark cabinets. Cozy living area off of kitchen with beautiful stone fireplace. Large master suite with double sinks, garden tub an separate shower. Nice sized fenced yard with covered patio space. **Pets case by case**200.00 lease coordination fee.
**Current fridge belongs to tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Baltusrol Drive have any available units?
808 Baltusrol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Baltusrol Drive have?
Some of 808 Baltusrol Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Baltusrol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
808 Baltusrol Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Baltusrol Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Baltusrol Drive is pet friendly.
Does 808 Baltusrol Drive offer parking?
Yes, 808 Baltusrol Drive offers parking.
Does 808 Baltusrol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Baltusrol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Baltusrol Drive have a pool?
No, 808 Baltusrol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 808 Baltusrol Drive have accessible units?
No, 808 Baltusrol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Baltusrol Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Baltusrol Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

