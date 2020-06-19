808 Baltusrol Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom in the Fairways at Westridge. Beautifully landscaped exterior and tons of curb appeal. Spacious open concept floor-plan with tons of natural light. Large kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, island, bar seating and stunning dark cabinets. Cozy living area off of kitchen with beautiful stone fireplace. Large master suite with double sinks, garden tub an separate shower. Nice sized fenced yard with covered patio space. **Pets case by case**200.00 lease coordination fee.

**Current fridge belongs to tenant.