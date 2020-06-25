All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 806 Autumn Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
806 Autumn Ridge Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

806 Autumn Ridge Drive

806 Autumn Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

806 Autumn Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom home ready for your Family to move in by the Holidays. Hardwood flooring and granite counters only names a few of the wonderful amenities this home has to offer. Lots of kitchen counter space*Country Farm Sink*SS appliances. Large master suite with jetted soaking tub and walk-in shower. Game-room and 3 spacious sleeping rooms upstairs. Backyard deck & Pergola.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Autumn Ridge Drive have any available units?
806 Autumn Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Autumn Ridge Drive have?
Some of 806 Autumn Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Autumn Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
806 Autumn Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Autumn Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 806 Autumn Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 806 Autumn Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 806 Autumn Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 806 Autumn Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Autumn Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Autumn Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 806 Autumn Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 806 Autumn Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 806 Autumn Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Autumn Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Autumn Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center