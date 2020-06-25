806 Autumn Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 4 bedroom home ready for your Family to move in by the Holidays. Hardwood flooring and granite counters only names a few of the wonderful amenities this home has to offer. Lots of kitchen counter space*Country Farm Sink*SS appliances. Large master suite with jetted soaking tub and walk-in shower. Game-room and 3 spacious sleeping rooms upstairs. Backyard deck & Pergola.