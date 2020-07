Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS CUTE AND CHARMING HOME IS MOVE-IN READY!! Walking into this home you feel welcomed into this open floor plan with wood-like flooring and fresh carpet throughout. Kitchen overlooks the living area and has updates including stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The fridge, washer and dryer also included with lease. Be sure to check out the private fenced backyard and enjoy the shade of the large trees while relaxing on the covered back patio. This home is a MUST-SEE!!