Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful one story 4 bedrm 2 bath 2 living plus front office (can be bedrm) - new paint, granite kitchen top, stainless appliance, wood floor, large porch, spacious and beautiful. Walk to school, community pool and playground, FISD. Near Mckinney Recreation center, library, parks, minutes to hwy 121 and 380.

* agent and tenant to verify all info.

* pet is case by case.