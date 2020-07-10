All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:41 AM

7716 Harvest Hill Lane

7716 Harvest Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7716 Harvest Hill Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 1.5 story home in Stonebridge Ranch. This Darling-built home showcases classic hardwood flooring, neutral paint colors, split bedrooms, spacious open floor plan, fireplace, screened in patio and a private backyard. Kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite CT and gas cooktop. Master bedroom has spa-like bath with a walk-in closet that connects to utility room. Second story offers a spacious entertainment room with a half bath. Oversized two car garage has built in shelving for additional storage. Located in desirable Wren Creek with easy access to schools, parks, neighborhood amenities, shopping, dining and more. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Harvest Hill Lane have any available units?
7716 Harvest Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7716 Harvest Hill Lane have?
Some of 7716 Harvest Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Harvest Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Harvest Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Harvest Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Harvest Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7716 Harvest Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7716 Harvest Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 7716 Harvest Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 Harvest Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Harvest Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 7716 Harvest Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Harvest Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 7716 Harvest Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Harvest Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 Harvest Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

