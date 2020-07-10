7716 Harvest Hill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 1.5 story home in Stonebridge Ranch. This Darling-built home showcases classic hardwood flooring, neutral paint colors, split bedrooms, spacious open floor plan, fireplace, screened in patio and a private backyard. Kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite CT and gas cooktop. Master bedroom has spa-like bath with a walk-in closet that connects to utility room. Second story offers a spacious entertainment room with a half bath. Oversized two car garage has built in shelving for additional storage. Located in desirable Wren Creek with easy access to schools, parks, neighborhood amenities, shopping, dining and more. Refrigerator included.