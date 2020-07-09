All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7716 Chickasaw Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7716 Chickasaw Trail
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:30 AM

7716 Chickasaw Trail

7716 Chickasaw Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7716 Chickasaw Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful 4 bd, 5 bath home is an entertainer's dream with great curb appeal! Spacious open floor plan boasts hardwood floors, large family room with stunning fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features large island, custom cabinets, gas cooktop, and SS appliances. Downstairs includes a generous study, perfect for 2 people working from home, walk-in dry bar, as well a flex space which could be a study area for the kids, craft room etc.The current owners are using it as a 5th bd. The private master suite features a sitting area, his and her vanities, separate shower and tub and WIC. Upstairs are 3 bds, 3 baths, 2 large game rooms and media room and an additional game room. Large backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Chickasaw Trail have any available units?
7716 Chickasaw Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7716 Chickasaw Trail have?
Some of 7716 Chickasaw Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Chickasaw Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Chickasaw Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Chickasaw Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Chickasaw Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7716 Chickasaw Trail offer parking?
No, 7716 Chickasaw Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7716 Chickasaw Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7716 Chickasaw Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Chickasaw Trail have a pool?
No, 7716 Chickasaw Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Chickasaw Trail have accessible units?
No, 7716 Chickasaw Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Chickasaw Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 Chickasaw Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Parkside at Craig Ranch
6130 Alma Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center