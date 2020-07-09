7716 Chickasaw Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room media room

Beautiful 4 bd, 5 bath home is an entertainer's dream with great curb appeal! Spacious open floor plan boasts hardwood floors, large family room with stunning fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features large island, custom cabinets, gas cooktop, and SS appliances. Downstairs includes a generous study, perfect for 2 people working from home, walk-in dry bar, as well a flex space which could be a study area for the kids, craft room etc.The current owners are using it as a 5th bd. The private master suite features a sitting area, his and her vanities, separate shower and tub and WIC. Upstairs are 3 bds, 3 baths, 2 large game rooms and media room and an additional game room. Large backyard with covered patio.